SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan To Release In Bangladesh On THIS Date!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release In Bangladesh: Salman Khan-starrer is directed by Farhad Samji and is distributed by Zee Studios worldwide.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's action-drama entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which was released on the occasion of Eid on April 21 this year garnered a massive response from fans all across. The film earned over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. While the film distributed by Zee Studios did its work in India, it is time to rejoice for Salman Khan's Bangladesh fans. 

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to be released in Bangladesh on August 25, 2023. This will be Zee Studios' first film to be released in the country and is the second Indian film after 'Pathaan' to hit the screens in the Bangladesh territory since 1971. 

Salman Khan's films have always been known to cater to the masses and his recent release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is sure to entertain the audiences of Bangladesh. As the film presented by Zee Studios, was a phenomenal success in the Indian territory, we can expect the film to perform exceptionally well in the Bangladesh market.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film was distributed by Zee Studios worldwide and it stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla,  Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film was released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

 

