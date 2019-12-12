हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to feature Govind Namdev as a cop

Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Radhe&#039; to feature Govind Namdev as a cop

Mumbai: Actor Govind Namdev, who is mostly known for his villainous roles in films like "Bandit Queen", "Satya", "Prem Granth" and "Virasat", has bagged a pivotal role in the upcoming "Radhe", starring superstar Salman Khan.

"I'm playing the role of a cop, a DIG. I'll be working with Salman after a long gap. I worked with him in 'Wanted' before this. It was really amazing experience to work with him again, and we both really have a few impactful scenes. He is also doing a very significant job," Namdev said.

"Radhe" is Prabhudheva.

"This is the third time I'm working with director Prabhudeva, after 'Wanted' and 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. It has been a great experience working with him," Namdev added.

  1. "Radhe" is scheduled to release in 2020.
