Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai unleashes hilarious meme fest, netizens have a field day!

Salman Khan's Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. 

Salman Khan&#039;s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai unleashes hilarious meme fest, netizens have a field day!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-talked-about Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opened on May 13, 2021, and guess what? The buzzmaker movie has already unleashed a flood of memes on Twitter and Instagram, with netizens having a field day on social media.

Soon after Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' released, there was an ocean of LOL memes on social media. Here are the funniest ones: 

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release. 

 

