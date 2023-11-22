NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in the nation. While he has delivered several blockbusters and superhits over the years, the superstar of the nation has recently treated the fans and the audiences to the biggest action thriller, 'Tiger 3'.

Continuing his blockbuster cinematic journey, the actioner opened to a fabulous response on Diwali Day and raked in Rs 44.50 crore on day one. With this collection, Salman has set the benchmark high and set the record for the highest collection for Diwali release ever.

Besides this, the Salman Khan starrer has not just proved its mettle at the domestic Box Office but also roared louder on the worldwide market, where the film has broken all the previous records for Diwali releases and has collected a huge number of 400 crore in just 10 days making it the highest grossing Diwali release of all time.

With this, the Salman Khan starrer has topped the list with the number one position, beating previously released Diwali releases 'Krrish 3', which collected 393 crore (2013), and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', which collected 389 crore (2015).

With this record, Salman Khan has now secured two films out of the top three all-time biggest-grossing films to release on Diwali. With 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan has delivered one of the best performances of his career.

TIGER 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is rumoured to be doing 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' which is slated for release in 2025 and 'Prem ki Shaadi', to be helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Reports are there that Salman has also bagged Karan Johar's untitled project and 'Kick 2'. However, an official confirmation about these projects remains awaited.