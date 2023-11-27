New Delhi: From the powerful trailer of 'Sam Bahadur', we know that Vicky Kaushal has done a commendable job. The actor is all set to play the powerful character of the real-life hero , Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. However, Vicky Kaushal wasn't director Meghna Gulzar's first choice and it comes as a shock, right?

Recently, in an interview with ANI, the director admitted, “Vicky wasn't my initial choice, I had worked with him in Raazi and knew his talent, but for this role, we needed someone who could portray Sam Bahadur's entire life, from a young soldier to a seasoned veteran. When I was working on this story, Vicky was not really in my mind because we had to show the journey from 20 years to 60 years. Because I had worked with Vicky in Raazi and I knew what a good actor he was, then we met, a lot of look tests were done, Vicky worked hard and the result is in front of you.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is about the life of the enigamatic Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Manekshaw was the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Other than Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with others in key roles. The much-awaited film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

However, the film is all set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Animal' which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of the real-life hero, 'Animal' is a revenge drama described as ‘a father-son bond carved in blood.’

Meanwhile, 'Sam Bahadur' is Vicky Kaushal's third release in a year after 'Zara Hatke Zara Backe', and 'The Great Indian Family'.

Recently, actors Vicky Kaushal, and Sanya Malhotra along with director Meghna Gulzar sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the release of their film 'Sam Bahadur'.