New Delhi: Ahead of Sam Bahadur's much-awaited release, the makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer organized a star-studded screening. Despite a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, the buzz is strong around 'Sam Bahadur' where Vicky promises to be at his finest. Acnowledging the same, bollywood stars - Rekha, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, amid others - arrived in style for the screening of 'Sam Bahadur'.

'Dream Girl 2' actress Ananya Panday attended the premiere and looked gorgeous. The actress wore a midi-dress in the shades of maroon and black and paired it with black pumps and minimal makeup. Her rumoured boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, was spotted at the star-studded event in casual wear. He styled his basic white T-shirt and denim look with a checkered shirt and sneakers.

Veteran actress Rekha, often making heads turn with her suave arrived at the event looking immaculately stunning. She opted to wear a black saree with a golden border. She complemented her look with her hair tied in a bun and flaunted red lips.

'Shershah' actor Sidharth Malhotra looked absolutely dapper in a white T-shirt, black pants, and a denim shirt on top.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Recently, the trailer was launched and was lauded by many. The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivers a powerful dialogue and says, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.