Sam Bahadur Trailer Out, Fatima Sana Shaikh Steals The Show As Ex-PM Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has never failed to impress the audience with her wide range of talent, will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Sam Bahadur'. She will be seen playing the lead character of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. With the trailer of the film being released, the actress made sure that she is going to give her career-best performance in the highly anticipated film.

The makers of 'Sam Bahadur' dropped the trailer today which showcased Fatima Sana Shaikh in a completely different light, as she is playing the real-life character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. From the body language to the dialogue delivery to the personality, she stole the show right from the trailer.

While we have seen the actress playing the character with her own uniqueness in her previous releases, Fatima has brought her own essence of talent into the front and essayed the character. She has stayed true to the nature of the character, and her performance in the trailer also appears convincing, which makes us prepare for her career-best performance.

Speaking of the film, 'Sam Bahadur' stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, and will be released in cinemas on December 1st, 2023. The film was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It will be clashed with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal', which is also arriving on the same date.