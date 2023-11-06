Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Drops New Poster, Trailer To Release Tomorrow

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a new poster of 'Sam Bahadur,' in which he portrays the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky took to Instagram to post, "Yeh Kahaani hai about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer Out Tomorrow! #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023."

In the poster, Vicky, as Sam Manekshaw, can be seen in an Army uniform conducting an inspection of a lineup of soldiers. 'Sam Bahadur' is all set for worldwide release on December 1.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film and stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Earlier, makers of the upcoming, highly anticipated biopic unveiled the film's official teaser.

Meanwhile Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif, also has two films releasing around the same time. Her film with Salman Khan, 'Tiger 3,' will be released on Diwali, while her first film with Vijay Sethupathi, 'Merry Christmas,' will be released two weeks later. During 'Sam Bahadur' press conference held on Friday in Mumbai, Vicky said, "She is excited about my film and I am excited for her film. And she has not just got one film after my film but she has got one film two weeks before my film also. I am sandwiched between her films and it is a great spot to be in."

In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country. He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai." The teaser also featured a glimpse of Sanya and Fatima.

At the end of the teaser Vicky as 'Sam Manekshaw' said, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena."

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration.