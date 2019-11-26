हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samir Soni

Samir Soni joins Emraan Hashmi in 'Chehre'

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Samir Soni joins Emraan Hashmi in &#039;Chehre&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Samir Soni is currently shooting along with actor Emraan Hashmi for the upcoming film "Chehre". Samir on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Emraan.

"Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent Emraan," he captioned the image. The actors are in Delhi-NCR for the movie's shoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent @therealemraan . . . #chehre #film

A post shared by Samir Soni (@samirsoni123) on

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

 

Samir SoniEmraan HashmiChehre
