Samir Soni joins Emraan Hashmi in 'Chehre'

New Delhi: Actor Samir Soni is currently shooting along with actor Emraan Hashmi for the upcoming film "Chehre". Samir on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Emraan.

"Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent Emraan," he captioned the image. The actors are in Delhi-NCR for the movie's shoot.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor in important roles.