New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar's historic drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' will finally be available on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video from July 1st.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the historical action-drama film, Samrat Prithviraj. It will release on OTT in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar. Following Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj is the third film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

On playing the role of Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar said, "In my career spanning three decades, I have never played such a huge historic role. I feel honoured to be able to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. I'm excited to bring this epic saga to every household now with Amazon Prime Video from July 1 and I’m glad that through this medium the inspiring story of a great Indian warrior and a mighty king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, will reach across the globe."

