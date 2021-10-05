Sanak trailer out: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a complete action-packed entertainer

New Delhi: Good news for all the Vidyut Jammwal fans. The most awaited film of the Commando actor Sanak – Hope Under Siege trailer is finally out.

The action thriller film also stars Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles and will definitely blow your mind with its jam-packed performances.

The trailer is full of action packed performance by none other than Vidyut who gets his wife admitted at a hospital for treatment where some armed men attack the hospital and start killing the people.

Vidyut calls up his wife and informs her about the situation of the hospital and promises her to save her from the upcoming danger and so he decides to kill all the miscreants in his own way and helps the cops in saving everyone from the big trouble.

Vidyut has shared the official trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dekho meri #Sanak.

The trailer is already getting rave reviews from the critics and fans alike.

From fighting in the basement to underwater scenes, the film is full of terrific cinematography and has a lot to offer.

The trailer has already crossed more than 1 lakh views in mere 45 minutes on YouTube and has been trending on Twitter since morning.

Sanak will premiere on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.