Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt's unseen stills from 'Sadak 2'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt will premiere on 28 August 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been receiving a lot of backlash as fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra pad are accusing Bhatt of nepotism.

Mahesh Bhatt has returned to direction after two decades. Here are a few stills from 'Sadak 2' featuring the lead cast:

The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta as Aaraya's father, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor, Akshay Anand and Abdul Quadir Amin.

'Sadak 2' trailer became the most disliked video on YouTube as fans gave it a big thumbs down.