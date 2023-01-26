Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi Tease Fans With new Film’s Poster, Netizens ask, ‘Ek nazar mai lga Munnabhai MBBBS 3 aa raha’

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the duo of the popular ‘Munna Bhai’ film series, are set to reunite for an untitled film. Dutt and Warsi, who famously essayed the roles of the affable don Munna Bhai and his henchman Circuit respectively in Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, announced their new project on social media on Thursday.

"Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!" Dutt wrote on Instagram.

Fans of the duo could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the poster and wondered if they were returning back for Munna Bhai MBBS 3. “Ek nazar mai lga Munnabhai MBBBS 3 aa raha,” a fan commented. “Bhai ne bola krne ka toh krne ka can't wait to see Munna Bhai and circuit again,” added another user. “Baba with circuit,” added a third user with heart emojis.

See the poster here

Warsi also expressed his excitement over joining hands with Dutt again with whom he also starred in the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise. "Finally, it's happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours," he posted on Instagram.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Dutt under his banner Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

(With PTI inputs)