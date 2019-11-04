Sanjay Dutt is battle-ready as Ahmad Shah Abdali in 'Panipat' character poster

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt, lovingly called by fans as Baba, will be seen playing Ahmad Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. The makers have shared the first look poster of the actor introducing his character.

Producer Sunita Gowariker took to Instagram and shared the poster featuring Dutt in his battle-ready avatar. The caption reads: “Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death Strikes Where His Shadow Falls.⁣ Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow.⁣ #PanipatLook”

The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat. It features Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively.

This is the first time that the audience will get to see Arjun and Kriti in the lead role together on-screen.

The movie also stars veteran actresses like Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal parts.

'Panipat' is set to release on December 6, 2019.