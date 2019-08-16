Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala's Prasthanam's first look poster out; film to release on September 20

New Delhi: After an impressive teaser and first look poster of Sanjay Dutt, the makers of 'Prasthanam' on Friday shared a fresh new poster of the political-drama, of Sanjay Dutt aka Baldev Singh and his family. The poster features Sanjay long with Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff and Satyajeet Dubey.

In the poster, Sanjay is seen standing in the centre with all the other actors on his side. Manisha Koirala is dressed up in a white printed saree and is seen sporting a serious, intense look on his face along with the rest of the cast. The tagline of the poster reads that this throne is not acquired by skills but by ability.

Film critics and note trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the poster writing, "Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey... First look poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release."

Notably, the second poster of the film has been dropped on Manisha Koirala's birthday.

Directed by Deva Katta, 'Prasthanam' a remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name. The film is produced by Manyata Dutt under her own banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions. It also features Chunky Pandey and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The film revolves around a politician Baldev Pratap Singh, played by Sanjay and relations prevailing in his family.

The film is set to release on September 20, 2019.