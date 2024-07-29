Mumbai: Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look.

In the poster, Sanjay as 'Dhak Deva' looks intense and has a vintage flair.

"The Lord of Devil's Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD's Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity," he captioned the post.

As soon as the poster was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

His KD's co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Wohooooooo."

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday baba."

Another user commented, "One and only DHAK DEVA."

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

'Ghudchadi' will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.'

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship.

This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.