Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well. S

Sanjay Dutt&#039;s first look from &#039;Prasthanam&#039; unveiled
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his new fierce avatar, from 'Prasthanam'. The first look poster of the film featuring the actor was unveiled on Thursday.

Dutt, who recently turned 60, looks ravishing as a politician in the poster.

Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle, writing, "Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh... First, look poster of Prasthanam... The remake of Telugu film Prasthanam... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release."

Sanjay who will be playing role of politician 'Baldev Pratap Singh' looks immensely intense.

In the poster, where the actor is sitting on a lavish golden chair with a pistol kept right in front, Sanjay is sporting a Nehru jacket over white Kurta pajama set. A long red tika on his forehead complete the look.

'Prasthanam' was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. 

The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well. Sanjay will soon be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'. 

The actor was last seen in 'Kalank', a period drama set in pre-independent India.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

Sanjay DuttPrasthanamMahesh BhattSadak 2Maanayata Dutt
