Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi Wins 5 Awards At IIFA Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi truly emerged as a breakthrough film that set examples of its success and in its theatrical run, the film grossed 153.69 crore at the domestic box office and 209.77 crore globally.

New Delhi: Award season has begun and it's time when the true entertainment gems get accolades for their work. One such entertainment gem that Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave to the audience was his 2022 release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which truly ruled over the hearts of the audience with its amazing story, performance, and a lot many things. While the film proved its mettle by filling the theatres in the post-pandemic era, it emerged as one of the most successful films of the year. Having made its distinct place around the corners, the film has made its presence at the recently held 23rd IIFA awards by taking home awards in 5 categories. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has grabbed 5 awards at IIFA. To be specific, the film won awards for Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Best Debut (Male) - Shantanu Maheshwari, Best Screenplay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, Best Dialogue – Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi truly emerged as a breakthrough film that set examples of its success and in its theatrical run, the film grossed 153.69 crore at the domestic box office and 209.77 crore globally. The film also booked its success at different award ceremonies as at the 68th Filmfare Awards, the film received a leading 16 nominations and won leading 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress for Bhatt.

