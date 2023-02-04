topStoriesenglish2569556
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's Terrific Thriller 'Vadh' is Trending on OTT, Check it Out

The picture is currently being lauded by everyone, including the nation's esteemed reviewers. In fact, VADH has a 9.1 rating on IMDb.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  This is the first time in Indian movie history that a thriller like Vadh has been made.
  • This is the first time in Indian movie history that a thriller like Vadh has been made.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's Terrific Thriller 'Vadh' is Trending on OTT, Check it Out

New Delhi: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s critically acclaimed Vadh is currently trending as no. 1 on Netflix. The audience is loving each and every part of the film, especially the ‘suspense’ which kept them on the edge of their seats throughout their binge. With India’s two most talented veterans delivering a spine-chilling performance and entertaining viewers throughout, Vadh has made it to the most-watched film on Netflix. The audience is loving both actors and is heaping praises for their performances. 

This is the first time in Indian movie history that a thriller like Vadh has been made. The picture is currently being lauded by everyone, including the nation's esteemed reviewers. In fact, Vadh has a 9.1 rating on IMDb. Furthermore, Sanjay Mishra, who plays a never-before-seen avatar in the film, gives a fantastic performance, while Neena Gupta gracefully plays the role of a humble housewife whose life revolves around her husband and son.

The plot of Vadh revolves around the harrowing journey of aging parents and the difficulties they face when their son abandons them.

While we have seen Sanjay Mishra play multiple roles in his career, this is for the first time we will see him go all menace. Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

