Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta-Starrer 'Vadh' is Ruling Hearts, Trends in Global Top 10 on Netflix

New Delhi: The way VADH left everyone stunned with its thrilling story was truly exemplary. This Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer film has been constantly ruling the hearts of the masses ever since its release. As recently the film was released on Netflix, it is garnering immense love from the masses as it is now trending in the top 10 globally in the non-English category this week.

VADH has been trending with amazing reviews from the audience and the critics. Having introduced the audience to one of its kind thriller, the film emerged as an audience favorite. While the film has received a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb, it continues to trend in the top 10 globally in the non-English category this week.

Kudos to the makers, they identified the worth of this great content movie with not-so-big superstars in it. Vadh being loved across quarters proves that audience is only thriving for good content and rest of all is secondary for them.

Vadh is trending globally on Netflix along with Viking Wolf, Infiesto to name a few!

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film was released in cinemas on 9th December 2022!