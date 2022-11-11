Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh' to hit the screens on THIS date
As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser poster justifies it to the best and has ignited a whole new conversation about the film.
New Delhi: As the teaser poster of VADH has finally been released, we can see the great actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta together on the screen.
#VADH starring Neena Gupta & Me to release in cinemas on Dec 9.#VadhTeaserPoster Out Now. @Neenagupta001 #SaurabhSachdeva @manavvij786 @J_Studio_ #RajeevBarnwal @luv_ranjan @gargankur @NeerajRuhil21 @subhav86sharma #NympheaSarafSandhu pic.twitter.com/PWNIhpqOLi — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) November 11, 2022
#VADH starring Sanjay Mishra & Me to release in cinemas on Dec 9.#VadhTeaserPoster Out Now. @imsanjaimishra #SaurabhSachdeva @manavvij786 @J_Studio_ #RajeevBarnwal @luv_ranjan @gargankur @NeerajRuhil21 @subhav86sharma #NympheaSarafSandhu pic.twitter.com/5Fsvm7FrHO— Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) November 11, 2022
#VADH starring Sanjay Mishra & Neena Gupta to release in cinemas on Dec 9.#VadhTeaserPoster Out Now. @imsanjaimishra @Neenagupta001 #SaurabhSachdeva @manavvij786 @J_Studio_ #RajeevBarnwal @luv_ranjan @NeerajRuhil21 @subhav86sharma #NympheaSarafSandhu pic.twitter.com/ohnMlpJoWZ — Ankur Garg (@gargankur) November 11, 2022
VADH is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.
Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will be released on 9th December 2022 on big screens!
