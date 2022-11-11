Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh' to hit the screens on THIS date

New Delhi: As the teaser poster of VADH has finally been released, we can see the great actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta together on the screen.

As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser poster justifies it as the best and has ignited a whole new conversation about the film.

VADH is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.

Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will be released on 9th December 2022 on big screens!