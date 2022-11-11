topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VADH

Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh' to hit the screens on THIS date

As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser poster justifies it to the best and has ignited a whole new conversation about the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As the teaser poster of VADH has finally been released, we can see the great actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta together on the screen.
  • As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser poster justifies it as the best and has ignited a whole new conversation about the film.

Trending Photos

Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh' to hit the screens on THIS date

New Delhi: As the teaser poster of VADH has finally been released, we can see the great actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta together on the screen. 

As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser poster justifies it as the best and has ignited a whole new conversation about the film. 

 

 

VADH is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.

Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will be released on 9th December 2022 on big screens!

Live Tv

VadhSanjay MishraNeena GuptaAnkur Garg

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup