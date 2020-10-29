Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol to star in 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey will co-star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Love Hostel', a film set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India.

The film will be written and directed by Shanker Raman, a National Award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film "Gurgaon".

"I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds, and I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. 'Love Hostel' as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems," Raman said.

Sanya made the announcement on Instagram. "A crime-thriller it is! Very excited to be a part of #LoveHostel, by @redchilliesent and @drishyamfilms. Also starring @vikrantmassey87 and @iambobbydeol," she wrote.

An "excited" Vikrant also shared the news on the photo-sharing website.

Bobby said that he is "all set to step into a new world with 'Love Hostel'."

"Love Hostel" traces the journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairytale ending.

The film is presented by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Drishyam Films, and is slated to go on floors early next year.