trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692937
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SANYA MALHOTRA

Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actor Critics Award For 'Kathal' At Filmfare OTT Awards

Sanya was recently honored with the Best Actor Web Original Film Critics' (Female) award at Filmfare awards in Mumbai for her role in 'Kathal.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 07:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actor Critics Award For 'Kathal' At Filmfare OTT Awards Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a year marked by accolades and dynamic performances, Sanya Malhotra has proven herself as a talented actress, effortlessly adapting to diverse roles and entertaining audiences. She was recently honored with the Best Actor Web Original Film Critics' (Female) award at Filmfare awards in Mumbai for her role in 'Kathal.'

In 'Kathal', she played the role of Mahima Basor by seamlessly blending humour with grace. Her mastery of comic timing and nuanced performances showcases a level of maturity that sets her apart in the industry. What truly distinguishes Sanya Malhotra is her consistent ability to choose roles that challenge her as an artist. Her film choices resonate with audiences, reflecting not only her talent but also a deep understanding of the stories she chooses to be a part of.

Looking ahead, the anticipation builds for Sanya's role in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur,' where she shares the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Beyond this, 'Mrs,' the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen,' premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, further establishing Sanya's commitment to narratives that provoke thought and resonate on a societal level. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?