Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actor Critics Award For 'Kathal' At Filmfare OTT Awards

New Delhi: In a year marked by accolades and dynamic performances, Sanya Malhotra has proven herself as a talented actress, effortlessly adapting to diverse roles and entertaining audiences. She was recently honored with the Best Actor Web Original Film Critics' (Female) award at Filmfare awards in Mumbai for her role in 'Kathal.'

In 'Kathal', she played the role of Mahima Basor by seamlessly blending humour with grace. Her mastery of comic timing and nuanced performances showcases a level of maturity that sets her apart in the industry. What truly distinguishes Sanya Malhotra is her consistent ability to choose roles that challenge her as an artist. Her film choices resonate with audiences, reflecting not only her talent but also a deep understanding of the stories she chooses to be a part of.

Looking ahead, the anticipation builds for Sanya's role in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur,' where she shares the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Beyond this, 'Mrs,' the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen,' premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, further establishing Sanya's commitment to narratives that provoke thought and resonate on a societal level.