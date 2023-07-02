Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur-Starrer 'Metro… In Dino' Gets A Good Friday Release

New Delhi: Starring an ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the chronicle is set to hit theatres on 29th March 2024!

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino', has just announced its new release date. The film will now hit the theaters on Good Friday - March 29, 2024.

Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will grace the screen with their incredible performances.



Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on 29th March 2024!