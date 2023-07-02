trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629759
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur-Starrer 'Metro… In Dino' Gets A Good Friday Release

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's  'Metro... In Dino', has just announced its new release date. The film will now hit the theaters on Good Friday - March 29, 2024.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur-Starrer 'Metro… In Dino' Gets A Good Friday Release

New Delhi: Starring an ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the chronicle is set to hit theatres on 29th March  2024!

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's  'Metro... In Dino', has just announced its new release date. The film will now hit the theaters on Good Friday - March 29, 2024.

Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will grace the screen with their incredible performances.

cre Trending Stories

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on 29th March 2024!

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad