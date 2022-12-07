topStoriesenglish
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan joins forces with Aditya Roy Kapur for Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino', fans REACT!

Fresh pairing of Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur strikes a chord with fans! Check out their reactions

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Sara Ali Khan joins forces with Aditya Roy Kapur for Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino', fans REACT!

New Delhi: The announcement of 'Metro.. Inn Dino' featuring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead has broken the internet and increased anticipation amongst fans to witness a fresh pairing on screen. Filmmaker Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands yet again for their latest project Metro…इन दिनों (Metro… In Dino). The anthology features actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sara Ali Khan joining hands with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time on screen.

The two talented actors have never worked together on screen and have never been seen together on screen so it would be very exciting to see this new fresh pairing on screen. Reacting to the announcement a lot of fans also couldn't keep their calm and showered their love on the new pairing and this is what they said - 

Today interestingly marks 4 years of Sara Ali Khan's debut in the industry with 'Kedarnath', for which she won massive love and praise for her performance as 'Mukku'. It will be now exciting to see Sara in the Anurag Basu directorial. 

On the work front, Sara boasts of a power-packed lineup. She has the thriller of 'Gaslight', directed by Pawan Kriplani, Maddock productions next alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Dharma Productions' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', where she will be seen playing the role of Usha Mehta in the pipeline.

