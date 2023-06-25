Sara Ali Khan Performs Puja Rituals, Loses Herself In Bhajan At Mahakaleshwar Temple - Watch

NEW DELHI: Travel enthusiast Sara Ali Khan recently took time out of her busy schedule and jetted off to Madhya Pradesh where she offered her prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, and Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore to seek blessings. The actor has been basking in the success of her latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from her visit to the temples in Madhya Pradesh on Instagram story. She opted for a pink printed saree for her visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple. A video shows her sitting on the floor and lost in the prayers at the temple. Sara was seen offering prayers with her hands folded. She also performed a few rituals and interacted with fans. She captioned the post writing, "Peaceful in the day" and "Mesmerising at night... a day well spent."

#WATCH | Actor Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, today pic.twitter.com/IwFhunIsTO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 24, 2023

Sara also took to her Instagram Stories and shared pictures of offering prayers at the Khajrana Ganesh temple. On Saturday, she posted a photo of herself along with several other people and wrote, "Somya ki ghar vapsi (Somya returns) in Indore."

Sara Ali Khan at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple pic.twitter.com/ooKNKdP3sF - ______ ______ (@RathvaS7) May 31, 2023

For the visit, Sara opted for a white suit. The actor's sacred visit comes at a time when their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is performing well at the box office. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal alongside Sara. She had also visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple, earlier.

Sara is a frequent visitor to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. During her last visit to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Sara was brutally trolled by a section of people online. A while ago, during a promotional event for her film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara gave a hard-hitting reply on her being trolled for visiting the temple. She said, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy."

On the work front, Sara has Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan, the film will be available on Prime Videos.