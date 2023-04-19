Sara Ali Khan Poses With Karisma Kapoor As They Wrap ‘Murder Mubarak’ Delhi Schedule- See Pics

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming film `Murder Mubarak` with director Homi Adajania. Taking to Instagram story, Sara treated fans with a glimpse of the celebration. The `Gaslight` actor shared a picture of a cake with the movie name written on it and captioned it, "Delhi Schedule Wrap." She also posted a video featuring Homi and his wife- fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. In the video, Homi can be seen busy shooting the scenes while his wife having a fun banter with Sara as she brought some desserts on the sets.

Later, Sara also shared pictures on Instagram and penned a long note along with it thanking director Homi Adajania and expressed gratitude for her time in Delhi. "That’s a Delhi Schedule Wrap Thank you @homster for reminding me that the best thing we can do for ourselves is cultivate our instincts, respect our souls and only chase the truth. And in the midst of that purity, love and honesty we’ll make lifelong memories and hopefully capture some of it on celluloid. Jai Bholenath. Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more Until next time hamari Rajdhani," she wrote.

The official release date of `Murder Mubarak` is still awaited. Apart from this, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next `Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke` romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit.

After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. She will be seen in Karan Johar`s next `Ae Watan Mere Watan` in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Sara and Vikrant Massey starrer `Gaslight` is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since 31 March.

(With ANI inputs)