Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Drops Romantic Track 'Julia' - VIDEO

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Releases 'Julia', sung by Divya Kumar and Shashi Suman, composed by Shashi Suman, and penned by Prashant Ingole. The song tugs at the heartstrings of listeners with its upbeat composition, endearing lyrics, and old-world charm. Julia perfectly encapsulates the feeling of butterflies one experiences when first falling in love. The listeners will be transported back to a simpler time with a classic touch on the soulful vocals.

The film, a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie’s film storyline has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.