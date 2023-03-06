topStoriesenglish2580615
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Gaslight To Release On Disney+Hotstar On March 31

Directed by Pavan Kripalani of 'Phobia' fame, the film will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on the streamer.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:26 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Gaslight To Release On Disney+Hotstar On March 31

Mumbai: Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer "Gaslight", a high-octane suspense thriller, will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 31. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd, and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment. Directed by Pavan Kripalani of "Phobia" fame, the film will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on the streamer.

"Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel. Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise," Taurani, Producer, Tips Films said in a statement.

Puri, producer, 12th Street Entertainment, said the three actors have done an outstanding job. "It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this," he added.

Kripalani said 'Gaslight' "will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds". "With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn't be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added.

The film also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory