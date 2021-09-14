Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' gets a solid post-pandemic viewership in the satellite circuit!

New Delhi: There's good news in store for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan fans! Pooja Entertainment's backed ‘Coolie No.1’ by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan released in December 2020 during the Christmas week has achieved a big milestone.

Coolie No.1 remake has emerged as a big hit on the satellite circuit after garnering record ratings on OTT earlier. On Zee Cinema, ‘Coolie No. 1’ has recorded over 1 crore impressions during its premiere while the second screening registered a solid 55 lakh impressions.

Over the next five screenings, Zee Cinema has averaged around 30 lakh impressions which is the best ever post-pandemic performance for a Hindi film!

The film marks 25 silver years of Pooja Entertainment with the reboot of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor classic that started it all.