Sara Ali Khan Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah Ahead Of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Release, Gets Mobbed By Unruly Crowd - Watch

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', also starring Vicky Kaushal, on Sunday (May 21) visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah, to seek blessings. A video from Sara's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah has surfaced online where she is seen offering her prayers and taking blessings.



The Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter donned a mint green salwar suit and had hr head covered with the dupatta. She also sported sunglasses and was seen without any makeup. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the actor is seen tying a thread to a wall of the dargah and praying.



However, the actor was mobbed during her visit to the dargah by some unruly crowd who had assembled at the place to catch her glimpse.

Sara Ali Khan has confessed in several interviews that she loves to travel and the actor is often seen jetting off to exotic locations everytime she is free. The actor is also seen frequently visiting temples and dargahs with her mother Amrita Singh.



Sara recently returned to Mumbai after making her Cannes debut. The actor walked the red carpet looking elegant by bringing her 'desi girl' charm at the gala movie event.



On the work front, apart from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara has Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', where she plays a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.



She has also completed shooting for 'Murder Mubarak', which is directed by Homi Adajania. While not much has been divulged about the project, Sara will be seen sharing the screen space with Karisma Kapoor in the upcoming drama series. Backed by Zee Studios, the noir show is based on the book the City of Death by Abheek Barua.



Sara Ali Khan is the elder daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. She made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s tragic romance 'Kedarnath' alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara received praises for her performance as Mandakini Mishra 'Mukku' in her debut and even received a Filmfare Award for the same.



She also has a brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is reportedly all set to make his debut in Bollywood soon. Sara recently revealed that Ibrahim has finished shooting for his debut project.

