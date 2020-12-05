हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wants Coolie No. 1 to be seen without 'politically correct' lens

In an interview to Mid-Day, the 'Kedarnath' actress was asked about the 'problematic' plot where Govinda’s character, a coolie, dupes Karisma Kapoor in the original. 

Sara Ali Khan wants Coolie No. 1 to be seen without &#039;politically correct&#039; lens
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’, opposite Varun Dhawan. Commenting on the movie’s 'problematic' plot, a remake of David’s 1995 hit film of the same name, the actress said that everything should not be seen with a 'politically correct' lens.

In an interview to Mid-Day, the 'Kedarnath' actress was asked about the 'problematic' plot where Govinda’s character, a coolie, dupes Karisma Kapoor in the original.

Sara replied, "I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody expects everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be lost. Of course, you can't be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It's not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that's what most of us look forward to in life."

When asked about her father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh's comic timing, Sara told Mid-Day that she is not as spontaneous as them. "I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre.”

'Coolie. No 1' is all set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas - December 25. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Sara Ali KhanCoolie No 1Varun Dhawan Coolie No 1Govinda Coolie No 1Bollywood movies
Next
Story

On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Thalaivi
  • 96,08,211Confirmed
  • 1,39,700Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M45S

Farmers Protest : Government might agree to give written guarantee on MSP - Sources