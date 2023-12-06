New Delhi: People who are returning after watching 'Animal', are talking a lot about the acting and role of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. But there is a lot of discussion of another actress seen in the film, who was presented as a surprise package. Tripti Dimri, who has received a lot of praise in films like 'Jaila Majnu', 'Bulbul' and 'Kala', has played an important role in 'Animal'.

Tripti's character, Zoya comes with a twist in the story of 'Animal' and through this, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has prepared the basis of the story till the sequel. In the film, a character saves Zoya's number in his phone named 'Bhabhi 2' and comedy is also seen from this angle. Tripti's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' is also viral on social media. So far, this bold attempt of Trupti, who appeared in solid characters based on strong writing performance, is very much discussed, but another popular young actress also auditioned for this role.

Sara Ali Khan Auditioned For 'Animal'

An old report by Filmfare states that young Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan also auditioned for 'Animal', where Vanga had initially finalized Rashmika's name for the lead of the film, while casting options were open for Zoya's role.

Why Sara Could Not Take This Role

The report also stated that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not very excited with Sara's audition and felt that it would not be right to cast Sara for such a bold role, but the entire team working on 'Animal' was very happy with Tripti's audition and hence Ranbir's opposite, Tripti was cast in the role of Zoya.

Those who have seen 'Animal' will definitely agree that Tripti has played her character well, her work in this twisted role is going to be remembered by everyone. This role of 'Animal' will surely open new doors for Tripti's success in big budget films.

At the moment, Sara Ali Khan's fans will have to wait longer to see her on the big screen with Ranbir. 'Animal' has so far collected more than 425 crores worldwide in 4 days. Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol have also worked in the film.