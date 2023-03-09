topStoriesenglish2581666
Sara Ali Khan Wraps First Schedule Of Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Says, 'Can't Believe Its...'

Sara Ali Khan wrapped the first schedule of Homi Adajania's upcoming film Murder Mubarak.

Mar 09, 2023

New Delhi: One of the most promising actresses of her generation, Sara Ali Khan is rightly the director’s actor and her performance in her films is a proof of it. Be it her debut film ‘Kedarnath’, or her latest success in ‘Atrangi Re’, we have only seen Sara mould according to the director’s vision.  

Taking to social media, Homi Adajania, director of her upcoming film ‘Murder Mubarak’ shared a pic with the actress as she wrapped up the first schedule of the film. He wrote, “Here's lookin at you kid. Well done on your first sched... .. Now the real work starts.” 

To this Sara sweetly replied “Can't believe it's done, only love to you”. 

Meanwhile, running a busy schedule, Sara is also currently busy with the promotions of her much-awaited film, 'Gaslight', opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, for a few days, after which she will resume 'Murder Mubarak' in Delhi again.  

On the other hand, the actress is gearing up for a strong lineup with films like ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, amongst many others. Sara made her debut in 2019 with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara is the eldest child of actress Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. 

