New Delhi: It was the pre-Independence era when the rage of the Indians was at its peak against British rule. Today's generation might have learned and memorized it from their textbooks but what the true impact they need to see is what counts. Cinema is a medium, that has the best power to stimulate thoughts and showcase the lesser-known facts about the Indian pre-Independence era. The attempt is very well made by Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan and the trailer has said it all. The film arrives with an unknown story of an underground radio that played a very important weapon during the Quit Indian Movement.

Raising your voice against injustice was the most necessary thing during the pre-independence era. The Quit India movement was a massive movement launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India. A channel that became a transporter of the voices of these millions of Indians was an underground radio station that reached out to many Indians and ignited and stimulated the thought of independent India.

Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan is coming which sheds light on a very crucial aspect of the pre-Independence era about an underground radio station and how it played a pivotal role during the Quit India Movement. The trailer deserves heaps of praise showcasing Sara Ali Khan as Usha Mehta, a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. It's indeed going to be thought-provoking as the subject of the film dwells in something that almost all Indians can resonate with.

The beauty of such kinds of cinemas lies in presenting lesser-known facts about an incident. Very less people are aware of Usha Mehta and her courageous approach to opening a radio station to raise her voice against British rule. It will surely open many lesser-known aspects of the Quit India Movement that have never come into the public domain. Well, the story in Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan will unfold the true story while the trailer has indeed piqued the fervor.