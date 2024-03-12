NewsEntertainmentMovies
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan Is A Story Of Underground Radio Playing A Pivotal Weapon

 It was the pre-Independence era when the rage of the Indians was at its peak against British rule. Today's generation might have learned and memorized it from their textbooks but what the true impact they need to see is what counts. Cinema is a medium, that has the best power to stimulate thoughts and showcase the lesser-known facts about the Indian pre-Independence era. The attempt is very well made by Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan and the trailer has said it all. The film arrives with an unknown story of an underground radio that played a very important weapon during the Quit Indian Movement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan Is A Story Of Underground Radio Playing A Pivotal Weapon Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It was the pre-Independence era when the rage of the Indians was at its peak against British rule. Today's generation might have learned and memorized it from their textbooks but what the true impact they need to see is what counts. Cinema is a medium, that has the best power to stimulate thoughts and showcase the lesser-known facts about the Indian pre-Independence era. The attempt is very well made by Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan and the trailer has said it all. The film arrives with an unknown story of an underground radio that played a very important weapon during the Quit Indian Movement. 

Raising your voice against injustice was the most necessary thing during the pre-independence era. The Quit India movement was a massive movement launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India. A channel that became a transporter of the voices of these millions of Indians was an underground radio station that reached out to many Indians and ignited and stimulated the thought of independent India. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan is coming which sheds light on a very crucial aspect of the pre-Independence era about an underground radio station and how it played a pivotal role during the Quit India Movement. The trailer deserves heaps of praise showcasing Sara Ali Khan as Usha Mehta, a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. It's indeed going to be thought-provoking as the subject of the film dwells in something that almost all Indians can resonate with. 

The beauty of such kinds of cinemas lies in presenting lesser-known facts about an incident. Very less people are aware of Usha Mehta and her courageous approach to opening a radio station to raise her voice against British rule. It will surely open many lesser-known aspects of the Quit India Movement that have never come into the public domain. Well, the story in Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan will unfold the true story while the trailer has indeed piqued the fervor. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?