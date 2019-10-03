close

Saree-clad Akshay Kumar surprises in 'Laxmmi Bomb' first look still—See inside

What better time than the auspicious Navratri festival to unveil his character Laxmmi from the movie.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: One of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, always manages to impress the viewers with his movie choices. The actor, this morning, unveiled his look from upcoming horror comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' and it turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

Akshay is seen dressed in a red saree, a black blouse with a fixed gaze. He can be seen standing in front of a breathtaking life-size idol of Maa Durga. He wrote in the caption: “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb

The film will see Kiara Advani opposite Akki. The venture is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Popular south filmmaker Raghava Lawrence will be making his Hindi directorial debut with 'Laxmmi Bomb'.

A few days back Akshay and Kiara were spotted enjoying a jetty ride in Madh Island, Mumbai. They happily posed for clicks as onlookers were happy to spot their favourite stars.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to hit the screens June 5, 2020.

 

