Sarfira New Song: Experience The Soulful Magic of ‘Khudaya’ Featuring Akshay Kumar And Radhikka Madan!

New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the upcoming film 'Sarfira,' Junglee Music and the producers—Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and 2D Entertainment—are thrilled to elevate the excitement with "Khudaya," an evocative qawwali exploring the struggles of love and relationships. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, this soulful track is poised to touch hearts with its beautiful melody and poignant lyrics.

Sung by the incredible trio Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan, and composed by Suhit Abhyankar, 'Khudaya' marks a refreshing return of qawwali to the movies. The song's heartfelt message underscores the enduring power of love, reminding listeners that true love withstands all trials and tribulations. Their harmonious blend creates a musical experience that transcends the ordinary, making it the standout track of the album.

Watch The New Song Here:

'Khudaya' is a glimpse into the emotional depth and narrative richness that 'Sarfira' encapsulates. The enchanting visuals featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan further elevate the song, adding layers of storytelling.

Neeti Mohan shares her thoughts on the song, 'Singing 'Khudaya' has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song's poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I'm excited for everyone to feel the emotions we've poured into this qawwali.'

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical

'Khudaya' is out today and available for streaming on all major platforms and the Times Music YouTube channel.

Sarfira is set to Release on July 12th, 2024!