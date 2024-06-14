Advertisement
Sarfira Poster: Akshay Kumar Dons Rugged Look With Stubble, Polygonal Sunglasses

Sarfira Poster: The film is an inspiring drama that delves into the dynamic world of start-ups and aviation.

|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday took to Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming movie ‘Sarfira’. The poster shows the actor with a rugged look. He sports a pair of polygonal sunglasses and a stubble as he looks up in the sky as his sunglasses reflect the aircraft above him.

The text on the poster reads, "Dream so big, they call you crazy."

The actor wrote in the caption: “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on June 18. Catch Sarfira on July 12, only in cinemas."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film is an inspiring drama that delves into the dynamic world of start-ups and aviation. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

‘Sarfira’, directed by the National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, is a Hindi remake of her Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru', which starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. The film was inspired by events from the life of G. R. Gopinath, founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan.

‘Sarfira’ is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogue by Pooja Tolani.

Produced by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film is set to release in theatres on July 12.

