'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-Starrer Mints Rs 10 Cr On First Saturday

New Delhi: The box office journey of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' began on 29th June and is only strengthening with every succeeding day. Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting 9.25 Cr. On the very first day, having set its rule all across with positive word of mouth. Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and arrayed 7 Cr. on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 percent on Saturday and collected 10.10 Cr.

#SatyaPremKiKatha hits double digits on Day 3… The weekend growth was on the cards and if it maintains the pace, a ₹ 40 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend cannot be ruled out… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.35 cr. #India biz.#SatyaPremKiKatha is expected to post… pic.twitter.com/LI1tp0zjWR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has started to set its strong feet at the box office with its rising collection figures. While the film opened at 9.25 Cr. on Thursday, despite having a working Friday it successfully collected 7 Cr. on the second day. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth, leading to 45% growth and collecting 10.10 Cr.on Saturday. With this, the film is racing towards a splendid weekend number.



‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.