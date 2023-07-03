'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Collections: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-Starrer Registers Fantastic Weekend Numbers Earning 12 Cr

New Delhi: The way Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is climbing the ladder at the box office every day, is a sheer example of all the love and appreciation this musical romantic pure love story is garnering from the audience.

Having made its name shined as the 6th biggest opener of the year with a collection of 9.25 Cr. on its first day on a Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film counted 7 Cr. at the box office window, which was further followed by strengthening Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with 12.15 Cr. The film experienced a fantastic weekend with strong word of mouth.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.