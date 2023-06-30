topStoriesenglish2628871
SATYAPREM KI KATHA DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 1 Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Love Saga Mints Rs 9.25 Cr

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan delivered the third-highest opening of his career as 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' collected 9.25 Cr. on its first day

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has finally been released and has profoundly booked its phenomenal opening at the box office. While the audience has been expecting a pure musical romantic love story, the film has surprised the viewers with its interesting storyline. As the film was released yesterday, it has successfully attracted the audience to the theatres, resulting in collecting great numbers at the box office with 9.25 Cr. on its first day. 

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has brought back the theaters and has proved to be opened at a relishing note for the distributors. The theaters have certainly seen a rush of the audience that has made the film open bigger than a lot of biggies with its first-day collection of 9.25 Cr. on the first day. With this, Kartik Aaryan has booked the third-highest opening of his career. 

Well we see, it's just the beginning, the film will take a natural dip today as it's a working day but will definitely grow again on Saturday, following the highly positive Word Of Mouth that will ensure  it to be a success. 

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is released in theaters now.

