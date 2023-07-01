Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 2 Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Earns Rs 16.25 Cr in two days

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released on June 29, 2023, and started on a good note by collecting 9.25 Cr. on the first day. The film has successfully impressed the audience with its pure love story and strong impactful social message. Released on Eid al-Adha which is a holiday, the film saw a rush of audience that has created a positive word of mouth.

However, the film faced the next working Friday but witnessed a bare minimal drop on a working day and collected 7 Crore on day 2.

The working day [Fri] - immediately after the holiday [Thu] - impacted the earnings of #SatyaPremKiKatha on Day 2… Evening shows, however, saw good momentum at national chains… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. #India biz.



The #KartikAaryan - #KiaraAdvani starrer -… pic.twitter.com/mqwPWEYG98 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' seems to have made a strong presence at the box office. The film released on Thursday opened with Rs 9.25 Cr. earning great reviews from the audience. While the next day was Friday which was a working day, the film maintained a strong presence and collected 7 Crore on day 2.

It's indeed a bare minimal drop on a working day after a holiday. The film is experiencing tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families which has led to a great positive word of mouth. As the film has grabbed a stronghold, it shall be ensured a solid weekend on cards ahead.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is released in theatres now.