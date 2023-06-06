Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Remind Fans Of Hit Jodis Of Raj-Simran, Aditya-Geet

New Delhi: The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has finally been released, rejuvenating all the musical romantic vibes. While the trailer has treated the audience with some soulful romantic music, and enthralling visuals, the best element that has struck the chords of the audience is the crackling chemistry of the blockbuster Jodi, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani. While this adorable modern-day pair enjoys immense love from the audience, the trailer of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' indeed puts them in the league of an evergreen couple of Bollywood, like Raj-Simran, Prem-Nisha, and Geet-Aditya.

Bollywood has always cherished love and romance on the big screen with the blockbuster Jodi's. While the era of the 90s and 20s relished the chemistry of Prem-Nisha played by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', Raj-Simran played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and Geet-Aditya played by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met'. While these on-screen couples set new standards with their amazing chemistry, there wasn't anyone in this generation who can match up to the desirability of their chemistry. But thanks to the trailer of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', that now this generation has Satyaprem-Katha played by the great modern-day pair, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Kartik and Kiara indeed make for the most desirable on-screen pair of the modern time. While the audience loved their chemistry in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' they are back with a soulful musical romantic love story. While the audience has been missing the pure romance of Bollywood on the big screen, Kartik-Kiara as SatyaPrem-Katha has brought back a true romantic Bollywood love story after a long time.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.