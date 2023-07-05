trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631367
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SATYAPREM KI KATHA

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Received By Cheering Crowd At The Mall

Kartik Aaryan plays the character of a typical Gujarati lover boy in the movie. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Received By Cheering Crowd At The Mall

New Delhi: Bringing love and romance on the screen, Satyaprem Ki Katha has enjoyed substantial appreciation. On his recent visit to the mall, Kartik Aaryan was witnessed enjoying among a cheering crowd. Following which, Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu was seen grooving with the fans. 

 
 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Playing the character of a typical Gujarati lover boy, the superstar has justified his presence in this pure love story. 

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & Director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.
 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded