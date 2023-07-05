Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Received By Cheering Crowd At The Mall

New Delhi: Bringing love and romance on the screen, Satyaprem Ki Katha has enjoyed substantial appreciation. On his recent visit to the mall, Kartik Aaryan was witnessed enjoying among a cheering crowd. Following which, Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu was seen grooving with the fans.

Playing the character of a typical Gujarati lover boy, the superstar has justified his presence in this pure love story.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & Director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

