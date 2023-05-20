Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Give A Glimpse Of Pure Romance In This Poster

New Delhi: It's just been a day since the teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming larger than life romantic-drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released which totally took over the audience giving them a glimpse of this pure romantic love story. The makers have now released the poster of this upcoming musical romance. As the audience truly relished the amazing chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser, it is to be noted that the makers chose a perfect date for the release of the poster, which is the first anniversary of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The audience got to see the poster launch on the same day when the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was released in theatres on the same date in 2022. The film turned out to be a Box Office hit and brought a fresh pairing on the big screen, which was loved by the masses.

Speaking of the latest poster of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', it looks absolutely a worthy one to fall in love with. Featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the poster has yet again reminisced all the love and romantic vibes.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a aational award for their respective feature films.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.