Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Love Story Leaves Audience With Some Food For Thought

Movie: Satyaprem Ki Katha

Director: Sameer Vidwans

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak

Ratings: 3.5/5

Kartik Aaryan - the mass hero is back with his family entertainer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and as the title can suggest - it's Satyaprem aka Sattu's (Kartik) love story with Katha aka Kiara Advani - the pretty, dancing diva and quintessential rich girl. But it's not as breezy as you think it would be.

Director Sameer Vidwans's screenplay moves fast in first-half and keeps the audience in splits with some tongue-in-cheek Gujju humour and dialogues mouthed by Kartik Aaryan ala him. One observation - the cinema hall was thronged by families and kitty party gangs of women enjoying Kartik's LOL lines and dialogue delivery (just sharing as the lad is surely popular among females. Coming back to Satyaprem...

Talented star Gajraj Rao is a cool Gujju dad to Sattu, who basically is a good-for-nothing lad ( as he fails in his Law final exams) and does practically nothing productive. He does all the housework, feels frustrated to watch neighbours get married and openly asks his parents to find a Baidi (wife) for him. But gets a tight verbal slap from veteran actress and reel mommy Supriya Pathak, who in between reminds us of Hansa from Khichdi with that Gujarati accent.

The plot moves smoothly and we see how the boy meets the girl and falls for her but alas the pretty girl like Katha has a boyfriend (and why not, because Kiara says 'Tumhe Kya Laga Mere Jaise Ladki Ka Koi Boyfriend Nahi Hoga?) But our desi ladka is in no mood for a fling as he wants a serious relationship.

The background score by Hitesh Sonik is in tune with the rhythm of the romance drama. There are plenty of songs to keep you busy in that dream sequence and in a typical Bollywood style. Some are good and peppy like Gujju Pataka but please let's leave Pasuri aside and stick to originals.

Sattu and Katha get married but there's no love and more drama to follow. Let's talk about the second half which has some meat to the story.

The best part of the movie is its performance and the concept it touches upon through a love story. But the biggest problem is also that although it does dramatises the social issue but doesn't delve deeper. However, kudos to the writers for interweaving such a strong issue (no spoilers here) in a love tale.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have a solid reel chemistry and Satyaprem Ki Katha further cements it.

Our verdict? Go watch Satyaprem Ki Katha this weekend with your family and come back home with some better understanding and some food for thought, guys!