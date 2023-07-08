Satyaprem Ki Katha Starring Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Collects Rs 56.06 Cr At Domestic Box Office

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is running towards its 2nd weekend at the box office with all the love from the audience and is all set to witness huge crowds to the theatre with great word of mouth.

Opened with the collection of Rs 9.25 Crore on Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected Rs 7 Crore on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 Crore.

The film continued the surge in its collection on day 4 Sunday with Rs 12.15 Crore after which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected Rs 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. while the Friday collection amounts to 2.85 Cr. on day 9. With this, the total of 9 days totalled 56.06 Cr. Nett.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theatres on 29th June 2023.