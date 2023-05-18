Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Blockbuster Jodi Brings Back The Season Of Love - Watch

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is finally out. As the makers dropped the fun teaser surprising the fans, looks like the film promises to be a beautiful love story featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who are coming back to redefine romance on the screen after their successful stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture Satyaprem Ki Katha looks like a heartwarming love story which is hitting the marque for the audience that has been pining for big-scale musical romance embellished with breathtaking visuals and soulful melodies.

Other talented star cast of the film are, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.