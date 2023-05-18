topStoriesenglish2609695
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SATYAPREM KI KATHA TEASER

Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Blockbuster Jodi Brings Back The Season Of Love - Watch

Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have joined forces once again after their successful outing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Blockbuster Jodi Brings Back The Season Of Love - Watch

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is finally out. As the makers dropped the fun teaser surprising the fans, looks like the film promises to be a beautiful love story featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who are coming back to redefine romance on the screen after their successful stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture Satyaprem Ki Katha looks like a heartwarming love story which is hitting the marque for the audience that has been pining for big-scale musical romance embellished with breathtaking visuals and soulful melodies. 

Other talented star cast of the film are, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. 

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818