topStoriesenglish2617823
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SATYAPREM KI KATHA

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Is A Musical Romantic Love Story - Watch

The trailer of the pure musical romantic film of the year, Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is finally out.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Is A Musical Romantic Love Story - Watch

New Delhi: After an enthralling teaser and a soulful melody 'Naseeb Se', the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is finally out now. Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is breathtakingly amazing. As the trailer is here, we can see an out-and-out pure love story is back in the theaters after a long time. 

The audience has been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time and as it's finally here, it promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film and we cannot wait to watch this romantic soulful love story on the screen on 29th June 2023.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?