New Delhi: This musical extravaganza is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, also starring Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier

The biggest family musical of the year Yaariyan 2 is all set to drop its first song “Saure Ghar” on 27th September! With all the glimpses of a few magical numbers in the film teaser including 'Sunny Sunny', there are many more songs that will tug your heartstrings. With the teaser of the first song out now, “Saure Ghar” looks like one dance number that is sure to make you get up and hit the dance floor.





As you witness the bond between these cousins by blood, friends by choice, you won't be able to keep calm. ‘Yaariyan 2’ stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie which will hit theatres on 20th October 2023 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.