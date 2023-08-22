trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652124
NewsEntertainmentMovies
YAARIYAN 2

'Saure Ghar' Teaser: First Song From Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri's Yaariyan 2 To Be Out Soon

As you witness the bond between these cousins by blood, friends by choice, you won't be able to keep calm. ‘Yaariyan 2’ stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Saure Ghar' Teaser: First Song From Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri's Yaariyan 2 To Be Out Soon Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: This musical extravaganza is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, also starring Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier

The biggest family musical of the year Yaariyan 2 is all set to drop its first song “Saure Ghar” on 27th September! With all the glimpses of a few magical numbers in the film teaser including 'Sunny Sunny', there are many more songs that will tug your heartstrings. With the teaser of the first song out now, “Saure Ghar” looks like one dance number that is sure to make you get up and hit the dance floor. 


As you witness the bond between these cousins by blood, friends by choice, you won't be able to keep calm. ‘Yaariyan 2’ stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. 

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie which will hit theatres on 20th October 2023 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train